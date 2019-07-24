First look at season 6 cast of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

(ABC News) —-After a few fan favorites from the “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” were announced last month as coming back for the always fun series “Bachelor in Paradise,” we now have a new, exciting trailer.

Bibiana Julian, Blake Horstmann, Demi Burnett, Tayshia Adams and others were announced on “GMA” in June and the clip teases the love fireworks to come.

In the clip, you see the usual — muscles, bikinis and lots of flirting.

Apparently, Blake is having a very successful season.

“He’s in a love decagon,” one of the ladies says in the clip, referring to a polygon with ten sides. She adds, “I just want to find one person to love, I don’t need a posse.”

We also get a glimpse of the show’s first same-sex romance.

Demi talks about being in love with another woman as she says, “I know that I love this girl. I’m just so happy that I found her.”

She also says she could see herself with her for the rest of her life!

You know Demi from Colton Underwood’s season of “The Bachelor.”

A marriage, the fantasy suit and much more is also teased. But so is drama.

Demi is also seen falling for a guy as well, so jealousy will definitely play into this possible love triangle.

“Bachelor in Paradise” returns right here on ABC Monday August 5th at 8PM

