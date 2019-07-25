A$AP Rocky charged with assault in Sweden brawl, prosecutor says

SWEDEN (ABC News) – Rapper A$AP Rocky was charged with assault in Sweden on Thursday over a brawl in the streets of Stockholm in late June, according to prosecutors.

The American, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, has earned pleas for leniency from Justin Bieber to Donald Trump, has been held in jail for weeks.

“I have today commenced criminal proceedings against the three individuals suspected of assault causing actual bodily harm, having come to the conclusion that the events in question constitute a crime and despite claims of self-defense and provocation,” said public prosecutor Daniel Suneson, of the City Public Prosecution Office in Stockholm.

“In reaching this conclusion, I have studied the videos made available to the inquiry,” he added. “It is worth noting that I have had access to a greater amount of material than that which has previously been available on the internet. In addition to video material, the injured party’s statements have been supported by witness statements.”

Rocky claimed he was acting in self-defense after the fight on June 30, which was captured on video.

He was on a tour of Europe at the time on the alleged assault. His remaining dates were cancelled.

A$AP Rocky and the two other individuals charged in the case will remain in prison until the trial the trial begins which, according to Stockholm’s District Court, will take an estimated three days.

The trial will take place July 30 and Aug. 1 and 2, the prosecutor’s office said. Suneson added that those who were injured in the fight will testify and that new footage of the assault will be played in court as well.

Cameras are not allowed in court.

A$AP Rocky faces a maximum sentence of two years in prison if found guilty.

The rapper’s debut album, “Long. Live. ASAP,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 charts in 2013, and sold over 1 million copies.

His second album, released two years later, “At. Long. Last. ASAP,” also debuted at No. 1 and was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. “Testing,” his third studio album, debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard charts last year.