Sports Anchor/Reporter

ABC Columbia, WOLO TV has an immediate opening for a Sports Anchor/Reporter.

We are looking for a team oriented, hard working, and multi-talented individual to cover sports in the region. The successful candidate should possess excellent videography, reporting, anchoring, and editing skills. In–depth knowledge of South Carolina sports a plus. Qualified candidate must have experience with new media, non-linear and hi-def equipment. Candidate duties will include, but are not limited to, operating HD camera and non-linear laptop, editing, live shot reporting, and posting to the web. The ideal candidate will have one year minimum experience as a sports anchor.

Must be available to work weekends, nights, holidays and irregular hours.

You can e-mail video clip and resume to mgillespie@abccolumbia.com and cvaughan@abccolumbia.com.

Mike Gillespie

Sports Director

WOLO TV

5807 Shakespeare Rd

Columbia, SC 29223

EOE

July 25, 2019