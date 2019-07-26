Sports Anchor/Reporter
ABC Columbia, WOLO TV has an immediate opening for a Sports Anchor/Reporter.
We are looking for a team oriented, hard working, and multi-talented individual to cover sports in the region. The successful candidate should possess excellent videography, reporting, anchoring, and editing skills. In–depth knowledge of South Carolina sports a plus. Qualified candidate must have experience with new media, non-linear and hi-def equipment. Candidate duties will include, but are not limited to, operating HD camera and non-linear laptop, editing, live shot reporting, and posting to the web. The ideal candidate will have one year minimum experience as a sports anchor.
Must be available to work weekends, nights, holidays and irregular hours.
You can e-mail video clip and resume to mgillespie@abccolumbia.com and cvaughan@abccolumbia.com.
Mike Gillespie
Sports Director
WOLO TV
5807 Shakespeare Rd
Columbia, SC 29223
EOE
July 25, 2019