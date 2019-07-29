19-year-old identified as gunman who killed 3 people at California festival

GILBERT, CA (ABC NEWS) – Four people were killed and more than a dozen others were injured after a shooting at a popular food festival in northern California Sunday.

Police in Gilroy say the gunman open fired at the Gilroy Garlic Festival, killing a 6-year-old, 13-year-old and a man in his 20’s.

Officers say they shot and killed the gunman in less than a minute of the attack.

Authorities believe 19-year old Gilroy resident, Santino Legan, snuck into the festival by cutting through a fence and are now looking for a second suspect.

The Gilroy Garlic Festival attracts thousands of people and raises millions of dollars for schools and charities each year.