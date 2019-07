Body camera video from Greenville deputy involved shooting shows contradictions

GREENVILLE, SC (ABC NEWS) — The Greenville County Sheriff’s office has released body cam video of the June 14th incident when authorities say a deputy shot a 62-year-old man twice nearly killing him.

The sheriff’s report says the man jerked open his door with a gun in hand and pointed it at the deputy… but the body cam video contradicts that statement.

Here’s ABC’s Lindsey Davis with more.