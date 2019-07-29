Free Summer Concert series wraps up with singer Tony Terry
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The summer break is starting to wind down , but not without one more chance to get out and enjoy some music, for free.
The City of Columbia wraps up the Free Summer Concert Series, this time bringing some R&B soul to the Capital City with Singer Tony Terry.
Terry, known hits like ” When i’m with you” is expected to hit the stage to perform live Saturday August 3, 2019 , at Finaly Park, (930 Laurel Street).
City officials say Tony Terry will close out the City of Columbia’s live outdoor summer concert series that will be held from 7PM until 10PM.
Attendees are welcome to bring blankets and lawn chairs. No pets, glass or alcoholic beverages allowed. Food vendors will be available.
While you’re there, you can also see if you have what it takes to belt out a few notes before the last concert of the summer. Guests can register for “Karaoke Idol” beginning at 6 p.m. on the same day of the concert. Anyone planning to participants must be age 18 or older.