Free Summer Concert series wraps up with singer Tony Terry

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The summer break is starting to wind down , but not without one more chance to get out and enjoy some music, for free.

The City of Columbia wraps up the Free Summer Concert Series, this time bringing some R&B soul to the Capital City with Singer Tony Terry.

Terry, known hits like ” When i’m with you” is expected to hit the stage to perform live Saturday August 3, 2019 , at Finaly Park, (930 Laurel Street).