Lake Murray Dam blocked after fatal collision with tractor trailer and motorcycle

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) — A fatal collision involving a tractor trailer and a motorcycle has blocked Lake Murray Dam (S.C. 6) coming from Irmo heading into Lexington, according to S.C. Highway Patrol.

Officials are advising drivers to seek alternate routes while troopers investigate the scene.

????Lexington: Lake Murray Dam (S.C. 6) is blocked coming from Irmo heading into Lexington due to a fatal crash blocking the roadway. Seek alternate route while troopers investigate the collision and work to clear the road!???? @WLTX @wis10 @wachfox @abc_columbia @thestate @ColaDaily — Trooper David SCHP (@SCHP_Troop1) July 30, 2019