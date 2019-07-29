Lake Murray Dam blocked after fatal collision with tractor trailer and motorcycle

Quintara Hatten,

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) — A fatal collision involving a tractor trailer and a motorcycle has blocked Lake Murray Dam (S.C. 6) coming from Irmo heading into Lexington, according to S.C. Highway Patrol.

Officials are advising drivers to seek alternate routes while troopers investigate the scene.

