2 killed, officer hurt in shooting at Mississippi Walmart: Officials

By Emily Shapiro, Benjamin Stein and Rachel Katz

ABC News – Two people were killed and an officer was hurt in a shooting at a Southaven, Mississippi, Walmart Tuesday morning, according to ABC Memphis affiliate WATN.

The suspected shooter was shot by a Southaven officer and was hospitalized in unknown condition, DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco told WATN.

One officer was shot but is expected to be OK, said Deborah Rosenberg, a 911 administrator for the city.

Police and emergency personnel respond to a shooting at a Walmart in Southaven, Miss., July 30, 2019. WATN-TV via AP

PHOTO:Walmart employees join in a prayer circle outside the store, July 30, 2019, in Southaven, Miss. Jerrita Patterson/WREG-TV via AP



Southaven is along the Mississippi/Tennessee border and is about 13 miles south of Memphis.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.