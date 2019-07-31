Last day for UofSC president Harris Pastides is today

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – University of South Carolina officials say today is the last day of the presidency of Dr. Harris Pastides.

Officials say he has been the president of the university since August 2008 and led the institution to rise in national and international rankings.

The new president-elect, General Robert Caslen, will be sworn in at the university on August 1 at 10 a.m.

His election comes after Governor Henry McMaster forced the board of trustees to vote on confirming Caslen as the new president this month.

Board member Charles Williams filed a temporary restraining order because he said the trustees only received three days notice for the special meeting.

South Carolina law requires the board needs to know about a meeting at least five days before it’s scheduled to take place.

Pastides released a statement this month about the whole ordeal on UofSC’s Facebook page.

He said that while the last few months have been difficult for Carolina, he urged that everyone quote “work together to begin the healing and reconciliation as we seek to move our great University forward.”

He also said he fully supports Caslen as the next president.

