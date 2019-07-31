UofSC welcomes new president as past leader retires

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The end of the Pastides administration means the start of General Robert Caslen’s tenure as President of the University of South Carolina.

Caslen does not begin his time in office without controversy after many students, faculty, and others protested the process by which he was appointed. Back in April during the initial Presidential search ABC Columbia news was there when Caslen met with UofSC students for a meet and greet.

Earlier this month, General Caslen was voted into office with a 11-8 vote (with one present, but choosing to abstain from the vote), Caslen took to twitter posting a series of tweets showing his gratitude and excitement to get to work.

So, who is General Robert Caslen? Caslen is a retired Lieutenant General and a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, and holds a Master’s of Business Administration Degree and a Master’s of Science degree.

Caslen served as Senior Counsel to the President and Interim Chief Financial officer at the University of Central Florida. His resume also includes time where he served as superintendent for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

In a news conference last week the President-Elect announced that he would begin August 1, 2019 and says one of his first priorities will be working to unify the University of South Carolina’s campus.

