A$AP Rocky returns to Los Angeles by private jet while awaiting verdict in Sweden

By SABINA GHEBREMEDHIN, AICHA EL HAMMAR CASTANO and DEENA ZARU

Rapper A$AP Rocky has been released from custody while awaiting the verdict in his trial on assault charges in Sweden, and made his return to Los Angeles on a private jet late Friday.

Testimony in the rapper’s trial concluded Friday with the judge announcing that a verdict and sentencing will be handed down on Aug. 14.

A$AP Rocky, who was held since July 2, was ordered released by the judge, prompting tears of joy from the rapper’s family and supporters in the courtroom.

His legal team said the rapper will not be required to return to Sweden for the verdict.

The rapper touched down at Los Angeles International Airport just before midnight local time, emerging from the plane with a group of about a half dozen other people. He was greeted by hugs in a nearby parking lot as he got into a waiting vehicle.

The hip-hop star and two of his companions — performers Bladimir Corniel and David Rispers — are accused of beating 19-year-old Mustafa Jafari on June 30 in Stockholm.

President Donald Trump repeatedly called for the rapper’s freedom and lashed out at Sweden’s prime minister on Twitter after the rapper was charged last month. Following the judge’s ruling Friday, Trump posted on Twitter: “A$AP Rocky released from prison and on his way home to the United States from Sweden.”

A$AP Rocky released from prison and on his way home to the United States from Sweden. It was a Rocky Week, get home ASAP A$AP! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2019

A$AP Rocky, whose given name is Rakim Mayers, testified that he and his friends were followed and harassed by Jafari and another man prior to the brawl, and that Jafari instigated a fight with the rapper’s bodyguard, Tim. The rapper’s attorney said A$AP Rocky and his bodyguard “begged and pleaded” with the two men for a peaceful outcome before they were driven to act in self-defense. A$AP Rocky was in Sweden on the European leg of his tour with the hip-hop collective A$AP Mob. Officials say he faces a maximum sentence of two years in prison. The rapper’s case has sparked outrage in the hip-hop community and in Hollywood, prompting several rappers, including Tyler the Creator, SchoolBoy Q and Rae Sremmurd’s Slim Jxmmi, to vow that they will not perform in Sweden. (MORE: Hollywood, hip-hop rally around imprisoned rapper ASAP Rocky: Here’s what we know now) ABC News’ Marc Nathanson, Mark Osborne and Conor Finnegan contributed to this report.