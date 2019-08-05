American Airlines donates $150,000 to the communities of El Paso and Dayton

Fort Worth, TEXAS — American Airlines is donating $150,000 to El Paso and Dayton communities in the wake of the mass shooting tragedies over the weekend.

“We are saddened by the tragic events that took place this weekend in El Paso and Dayton,” said Chairman and CEO Doug Parker. “American has a long history of serving both communities, and we want to do our part to ensure that those who were affected by these senseless acts of violence have access to the resources they need.”

A total of $75,000 will be going to the El Paso Community Foundation and the other $75,000 will be going to the Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund to ensure both communities have access to the resources needed.