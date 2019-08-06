Two arrested after child found dead inside car in South Carolina

COLLETON CO., S.C. (ABC News) – Two people were arrested after a child was found dead inside a vehicle in South Carolina on Monday night, authorities said.

First responders determined that the unidentified child, who had been left in a car near Low Country Highway in Colleton County, was deceased upon their arrival at the scene on Monday evening, according to a press release from the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office.

The county seat, Walterboro, saw temperatures in the high 80s that day.

Two suspects in the case were subsequently arrested. Rita Pangalangan and Larry King are facing charges in connection to the child’s death, the sheriff’s office said. The exact charges were not immediately announced.

Both suspects are being held at the Colleton County Detention Center in Walterboro while they await a bond hearing, according to the sheriff’s office. It’s unclear whether they have retained attorneys.