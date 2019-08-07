Deputy stripped of badge, weapon following investigation into sexual conduct with a minor

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A former deputy with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department is on the other side of the law.

“In my more than 40 years of law enforcement, never have I run across such a disgraceful act from one of our own,” said Sheriff Leon Lott. “I am disgusted by this deputy’s attempted actions, which is why I had him stripped of his gun and badge, and fired immediately. And I’ll recommend his certification be revoked so he never works in law enforcement again.”

Sheriff Leon Lott said Derek Vandenham was arrested on charges of criminal solicitation of minor and attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the second degree.

Vandenham, 35, is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

He was arrested on August 6 and was hired as a deputy in August 2015, Lott said.