Underwater veterans memorial opens to divers in Florida

(ABC) – The nation’s first underwater memorial honoring America’s veterans opened to divers in Clearwater, Florida, this week.

The Circle of Heroes memorial displays 12 life-size concrete statues representing the men and women from the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard.

The memorial is located about 10 miles off the coast at a depth of about 40 feet.

The memorial will also serve as an artificial reef in the Gulf of Mexico and bring dive tourism to the area.

Dr. Heyward Mathews, a professor of oceanography at St. Petersburg College, began pursuing the idea of an underwater memorial nearly 10 years ago, as a way to honor service members and serve as a therapeutic dive site for disabled veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, depression and trauma.

Divers explored the new site on August 5th following the memorial’s dedication and ribbon cutting ceremony.