Man shot after allegedly breaking into home of ex-girlfriend

KERSHAW CO., SC (WOLO) Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they say a man was shot while breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home.

Authorities say it happened on the 700 block of Maggie Avenue in Camden around 4:15 Friday morning.

According to officials, a woman was in her home with her boyfriend and several children when her ex-boyfriend, 34-year-old Qurbbit Lewis Jones, tried to break in.

Officials say the woman called 911 and told dispatch she had an Order of Protection against Jones. Deputies arrived within 2 minutes of the call but Jones had already left the area.

According to authorities, a short time later, Jones went back to the residence, broke in, and was then shot by the current boyfriend inside the home.

Officials say Jones then left the home on foot and was located by a KCSO deputy who immediately called for EMS.

Jones was taken to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Qurbbit Lewis Jones is in custody and officials say he will be charged with Burglary 1st Degree and Violation of an Order of Protection.

Officials say the current boyfriend has a valid Concealed Weapon Permit and will not be charged with anything relating to this incident.