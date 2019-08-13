California Highway Patrol officer and suspect die in gun battle after traffic stop

RIVERSIDE, C.A. (ABC News) – A California Highway Patrol officer and a suspect both died on Monday after gunfire was exchanged following a traffic stop.

Two other officers were struck by bullets, and two civilians received minor injuries, possibly from debris or glass, police said. One officer who was shot remained in critical condition early Tuesday morning.

Police had responded to a call around 5:35 p.m. local time after which the suspect had grabbed a gun and opened fire, said Ryan Railsback, a Riverside Police Department spokesman. Multiple agencies responded to the incident.

The shooting was near Box Springs Boulevard and Eastridge Avenue, near the 215 Freeway, ABC Los Angeles station KABC reported.

Scott Parker, assistant chief of CHP Inland Division, said Andre Moye, the officer who initiated the traffic stop, determined the suspect’s truck needed to be impounded, and that, while filling out paperwork, the suspect entered Moye’s vehicle, grabbed a rifle and shot him.

Moye, 34, was able to request backup before being transported to the hospital, where he died.

An Officer involved shooting occurred earlier today. Three of our officers were involved and a suspect. One of our officers succumbed to the injuries sustained. Updates will follow!! #californiahighwaypatrol #whatsgoingoninriversidecounty #code3news #bluelifematters???? #abc7 #ktla pic.twitter.com/yzkHSguQ1P — CHPRiverside (@ChpRiverside) August 13, 2019

The suspect acted alone, and authorities said they’re still trying to determine a motive.

Moye, who’d served for nearly three years, is survived by his wife, his parents and his brothers and sisters.

“Jennifer and I extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and fellow officers grieving the tragic loss of Officer Moye, who will be remembered for his commitment to serving the Riverside County community and the people of California,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement received by ABC News.