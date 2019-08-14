Man dies after competing in taco eating contest at baseball game

(ABC News) — A man died Tuesday night after competing in a taco eating contest at a Minor League Baseball game in Fresno, California, officials said.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Department identified the deceased man as 41-year-old Dana Hutchings, a Fresno resident.

He had been participating in the food contest at a Fresno Grizzlies baseball game before he was taken to the hospital, where he died, Tony Botti, spokesman for the sheriff’s department, told ABC News.

Details around his death were not immediately clear, but Botti said the sheriff’s office “have an idea” about his cause of death, but they are not yet ruling on a cause of death.

Botti did not elaborate further.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s office.

A spokesperson with the Fresno Grizzlies team and the Fresno County Coroner could not immediately be reached.

Tonight is the final @Toyota #TacoTuesday ???? home game before Taco Truck Throwdown 9, AND the penultimate Taco Tuesday home game of the season. (Last one is August 27.) cc: @bensbiz TTT9 tickets: https://t.co/jTeVedOI92 Game 121 lineup ⬇️. #FresnoTacos ???? pic.twitter.com/u8ybCPgvM1 — Fresno Grizzlies (@FresnoGrizzlies) August 13, 2019

The team tweeted earlier Tuesday night that the game was the penultimate Taco Tuesday home game of the season.

ABC News’ Alex Stone contributed to this report.