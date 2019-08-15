Doctors warn of “severe lung injuries” possibly linked to vaping

(ABC News) —

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) is asking health care providers to be on alert for lung diseases related to vaping and e-cigarette use among young adults after a Minnesota hospital reported several “severe” cases.

Children’s Minnesota hospital has reported four cases of “severe lung injury” in the Minneapolis area that it says are similar to cases recently reported in Wisconsin and Illinois. The hospital also said it is “too early to say whether they are connected.”