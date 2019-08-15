Second victim involved in Forest View Circle shooting dies

Richland Co, SC (WOLO) — There’s an update tonight to a story we first brought you last week. According to the Richlnd County Sheriff’s department a second person shot during that shooting has now died.

Authorities say the incident happened in the 1-hundred block of Forest View Drive around 9:15PM August 8th where deputies were called to the scene for a person shot.

When they arrived on scene they discovered three men suffering from gun shot wounds. One authorities say died a day after the shooting, the second shooting victim has now also lost his life, a third victim remain hospitalized.