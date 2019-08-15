Sheriff: Former NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., his family escape plane crash in Tennessee without serious injuries

190815_wjhl_plane_crash5_hpEmbed_16x9_992 First responders on the scene after Dale Earnhart Jr.'s plane crashed in Tennessee, August 15, 2019. WJHL

plane-crash-05-ht-jt-190815_hpEmbed_16x9_992 A fire at the scene after Dale Earnhart Jr.'s plane crashed in Tennessee, August 15, 2019. WJHL

plane-crash-03-ht-jt-190815_hpEmbed_16x9_992 First responders on the scene after Dale Earnhart Jr.'s plane crashed in Tennessee, August 15, 2019. WJHL

plane-crash-06-ht-jt-190815_hpMain_4x3_992 First responders on the scene after Dale Earnhart Jr.'s plane crashed in Tennessee, August 15, 2019. WJHL







Former NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife and child escaped a plane crash in Tennessee without serious injuries on Thursday, said Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunceford.

The Cessna Citation rolled off the end of a runway after landing at Elizabethton Municipal Airport in Elizabethton, about 65 miles north of Asheville, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Two pilots were on board, according to the FAA.

The former race car driver was taken to Johnson City Medical Center. He was the only person on board who was hospitalized, according to the sheriff.

His injuries were described as cuts and abrasions.

I can confirm Dale, Amy & Isla along with his two pilots were involved in a crash in Bristol TN this afternoon. Everyone is safe and has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation. We have no further information at this time. Thank you for your understanding. — Kelley Earnhardt (@EarnhardtKelley) August 15, 2019

Earnhardt’s sister, Kelley Earnhardt, tweeted: “I can confirm Dale, Amy & Isla along with his two pilots were involved in a crash… Everyone is safe and has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation.”

Officials with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.