Update: Man accused of shooting officers in Pennsylvania arrested

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (WOLO)- The man accused of shooting 6 officers Wednesday has been arrested, that’s according to a tweet sent out by the Philadelphia Police.

Authorities say the officers were sent to serve the man a warrant, that’s when he began firing his weapon striking 6 officers.

Police also say the man who’s identity has not been released, barricaded himself inside of a home after engaging in an hours long stand off.

None of the officers injured in the shootings have life threatening injuries according to officials.