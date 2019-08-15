Update: Man accused of shooting officers in Pennsylvania arrested

Sierra Artemus,

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (WOLO)-  The man accused of shooting 6 officers Wednesday has been arrested,  that’s according to a tweet sent out by the Philadelphia Police.

Authorities say the officers were sent to serve the man a warrant, that’s when he began firing his weapon striking 6 officers.

Police also say the man who’s identity has not been released,  barricaded himself inside of a home after engaging  in an hours long stand off.

None of the officers injured in the shootings have life threatening injuries according to officials.

 

 

 

