Former high school teacher placed on leave after fight with student, exonerated of charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — A former Ridge View High School teacher — who was seen in a cell phone video fighting a student has been exonerated after he was accused of assault.

His attorney, Seth Rose tells ABC Columbia News charges of third degree assault and battery and breach of peace have been dropped.

Karon Wilson was charged in May when the video surfaced. Wilson says he was defending himself and he is ready to put the incident behind him.

We asked Wilson if he planned to return to the classroom after the whole ordeal. He says he has not made a decision.

