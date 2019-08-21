Elton John defends Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan after royal couple bullied

(ABC News) — Elton John is coming to the defense of Prince Harry and duchess meg in the royal couple outspoken environmental advocates traveling to France with baby son Archie on Elton John’s private jet. The move prompting accusations and headlines of hypocrisy.

The music legend who was a close friend of Prince Harry’s mother, Princess Diana calling the attacks “distorted” and “malicious”. Adding he feels quote “a profound sense of obligation to protect Harry and his family from press attacks” he says contributed to Diana’s death.