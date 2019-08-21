Elton John defends Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan after royal couple bullied

ABC News,

(ABC News) — Elton John is coming to the defense of Prince Harry and duchess meg in the royal couple outspoken environmental advocates traveling to France with baby son Archie on Elton John’s private jet. The move prompting accusations and headlines of hypocrisy.

The music legend who was a close friend of Prince Harry’s mother, Princess Diana calling the attacks “distorted” and “malicious”. Adding he feels quote “a profound sense of obligation to protect Harry and his family from press attacks” he says contributed to Diana’s death.

Categories: Digital Exclusives and Features

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts