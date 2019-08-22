First manned Titanic expedition in 14 years reveals ‘shocking’ deterioration

The Titanic, which was 882 feet long and weighed over 53,000 tons, sunk in 1912 after slamming into an iceberg during its maiden voyage from Southampton, England, to New York City. Of the 2,224 passengers and crew estimated to be on board at the time, more than 1,500 died. The underwater wreckage was discovered 73 years later.

The last manned dive to the Titanic was in 2005, and this latest expedition was led by Victor Vescovo, an American private equity investor and retired naval officer who is the founder of exploration company Caladan Oceanic, Titanic historian Parks Stephenson, Rob McCallum, founder of specialist tour operator EYOS Expeditions, and a technical team from Triton Submarines.

They surveyed the decades-old wreckage and used special cameras to capture it on 4k footage. The rusting hulk is crumbling from salt corrosion, metal-eating bacteria and deep ocean currents.

Stephenson said the “most shocking area of deterioration” was on the starboard side of the officers’ quarters, where the captain had his rooms. There, he said, the hull has begun to collapse.

“Captain’s bath tub is a favorite image among the Titanic enthusiasts, and that’s now gone,” Stephenson said in a statement Wednesday. “That whole deck hole on that side is collapsing taking with it the staterooms, and the deterioration is going to continue advancing.”