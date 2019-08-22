First manned Titanic expedition in 14 years reveals ‘shocking’ deterioration

The team also performed photogrammetry passes on the Titanic’s remains, which will allow them to produce photo-real 3D models of the vessel so they can assess the current condition and project its future.
“The most fascinating aspect was seeing how the Titanic is being consumed by the ocean and returning to its elemental form while providing refuge for a remarkably diverse number of animals,” Patrick Lahey, president and co-founder of Triton Submarines, said in a statement Wednesday.
Lori Johnson, one of the scientists of the expedition, said the rate of deterioration will speed up as natural types of bacteria work “symbiotically” to eat away the iron and sulphur.
“The future of the wreck is going to continue to deteriorate over time,” Johnson said in a statement Wednesday. “It’s a natural process.”
The team will release the full results from the expedition alongside a documentary being made by Atlantic Productions, a London-based company that filmed the dives.
“It was extraordinary to see it all,” Vescovo said in a statement Wednesday. “The most amazing moment came when I was going along the side of the Titanic and the bright lights of the submersible reflected off a portal and came right back, it was like the ship was winking at me.”