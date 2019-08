COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police say one person has been killed and at least three are injured after an overnight shooting on Bush River Road.

Authorities say the incident happened after 2 a.m. at the McCary’s Bar & Grill.

This incident remains under investigation.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

