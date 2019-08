Owner of clothing company known for daring stunts says small plane crash was no joke

(ABC NEWS) — Two people were on board a small plane when it went down in the waters of Half Moon Bay Harbor in California.

Both were rescued and were able to capture the entire incident on video. The NTSB says they are still trying to recover the small aircraft before they make a decision as to whether or not to launch a full investigation.

ABC’s Alex Stone with the latest.