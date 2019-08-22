President Donald Trump walks back payroll tax cut suggestion: ‘We don’t need it’

“Somebody had to do it. I am the chosen one,” President Trump says, looking up at the sky while discussing the trade war.
In response to a question from ABC News’ Kyra Phillips about whether taking the Americans into recession is worth it, the president told reporters, “I am the chosen one, somebody had to do it and I’m taking on China on trade. And you know what? We’re winning.”