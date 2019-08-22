President Donald Trump walks back payroll tax cut suggestion: ‘We don’t need it’

Just a day before, during a bilateral with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, Trump suggested he was open to the idea of imposing a payroll tax cut.

“So it is something I’m thinking about, payroll taxes, I’ve been thinking about payroll taxes for a long time,” he said. “Whether or not we do it now or not, it’s not being done because of recession.”

In saying so, the president contradicted his own aides who had pushed back on the notion that a payroll tax cut was under consideration.

“It is not being considered at this time,” White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley said during an interview with Fox News earlier on Tuesday. “He’s looking at tax cuts again — we think that spurs on the economic expansion.”

While speaking with reporters Wednesday afternoon, Trump also defended the U.S. trade war with China calling himself, “the chosen one.”