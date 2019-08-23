ABC’s Robin Roberts and Diane Sawyer honored as Disney’s 2019 Legends

(ABC NEWS) — Every year The Walt Disney Company honors several people they feel have made a huge impression on those and the world around them. This year, Disney named 11 new Disney Legends ahead of the D23 Expo 2019 in a special awards ceremony.

ABC News anchors Robin Roberts and Diane Sawyer were among those honored for their outstanding and lasting contributions in their field.

Disney Chairman and CEO Bob Iger says,

“The Disney Legends Award is the highest honor we can bestow; it’s a recognition of talent, a celebration of achievement, and an expression of profound gratitude to the remarkable men and women who have made an indelible mark on our company and our creative legacy,…“This year’s honorees have earned a place in our hearts and our history for their significant contributions in film, television and our theme parks around the world.”.

Some of the other people given the dubious honor as well include: Wing Chao, Robert Downey Jr., Jon Favreau, James Earl Jones, Bette Midler, Kenny Ortega, Barnette Ricci, Ming-Na Wen and Hans, Zimmer who along with Robin Roberts and Diane sawyer will be celebrated for their significant and lasting contributions to the Disney Legacy.