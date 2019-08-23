Elevator malfunction traps man between basement and shaft crushing him to death

Manhattan, NY (ABC News) —Waisbren’s heartbroken father, Charles Waisbren, told WABC-TV in a phone interview that the elevators were “always broken.”

“He is not going to be able to be a father, have a family and live the life we all hoped for him,” he said.

One resident of the building, which is called Manhattan Promenade, told WABC-TV on Thursday that riding the elevator was scary and that it reminded her of a Halloween ride.

“They always jump between floors,” the resident told WABC-TV. “It’s really bad.”

Anand Sanwal, the CEO and co-founder of CB Insights, where Waisbren worked, said in a statement that “Sam was a great friend to many at CB Insights, and his wit, humor and intellect will be missed. We are shocked and stunned by his loss and will miss him dearly. Our thoughts are with his family.”

In May, the city’s Department of Buildings fined Manhattan Promenade $1,280 because it had found that a door-zone restrictor in one of the 22-story building’s elevators had been tampered with and “rendered inoperative.” WABC-TV said the building had two elevators. The elevator where Waisbren was killed was not the one that had been fined, investigators said. In July, a work permit had been issued to fix the wiring in both elevators.

“DOB is investigating this incident aggressively and will take all appropriate enforcement actions. Elevators are the safest form of travel in New York due to the city’s stringent inspection and safety requirements. We’re determined to find out what went wrong at this building and seek ways to prevent incidents like this in the future,” it said in a statement.

The incident was captured by the apartment building’s surveillance system and the police were reviewing that footage.