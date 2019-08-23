Scientists: Amazon rain forest fires “could be dire”

” width=”640″ height=”360″ scrolling=”no” style=”border:none;” allowfullscreen>

(ABC NEWS) — The fires raging in the Amazon rain forest are showing no signs of slowing. In fact, Scientists warn, the fires are moving at a record pace, and this could be dire, they say, when it comes to climate change.

Thursday the Amazon rain forest, often called the planet’s lungs, is struggling to breathe. Record fires causing massive devastation, nearly 73,000 detected by researchers so far this year. That’s an 83% increase from 2018.

The fires raging so out of control they are even visible from visible from space. Those white patches are not clouds, but smoke. Powerful winds carrying it nearly 1,700 miles away to Sao Paolo. The major concern at this point is how the wildfires could accelerate climate change. The Amazon rainforest produces 20% of the oxygen in the Earth’s atmosphere. A vital defense against global warming.

Without evidence, Brazil’s president is blaming environmental groups suggesting hey may have had a role in the fires as a ploy for money. Critics of the President however, say he’s harmed the rain forest since he took office, selling it off to farmers, loggers and miners.