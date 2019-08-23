Update: One man injured in overnight shooting on Olive Street

Columbia Police investigate an overnight shooting on Olive Drive & Farrow Road
Kenneil Mitchell,

(ABC Columbia/FILE) CPD says one man was shot on Olive Street.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police say one man has been shot on Olive Street overnight.

Investigators say the shooting occurred after midnight Friday at the 6900 block of Olive Street.

According to police, the victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries to his lower body.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Categories: Local News, News
Tags:

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts