KFC partners with Beyond Meat for new plant-based fried chicken

Kentucky fried — not — chicken?

The fast-food chain announced Monday that it is testing new meatless products of its famed chicken.

KFC is partnering with Beyond Meat to develop the new product.

Beyond Meat also sells plant-based burgers and sausages at grocery stores and some fast food chains like Carl’s Jr. and Del Taco. It sold frozen plant-based chicken strips until earlier this year, but pulled them off the market because it wanted to improve the recipe.