Facebook rolls out emergency alert tool for active shooter situations

ABC News,

(ABC News) — One social media platform has rolled out nationwide emergency alert tool for active shooters and unsafe conditions.

City governments and emergency management officials now have access to a local alerts feature on Facebook to help reach people faster and more efficiently in active shooter scenarios.

The new tool was released nationwide today, Tuesday August 27th,2019 after being tested in select cities over the past year.

