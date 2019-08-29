New warning over rare virus turned deadly, threatens at least 6 states

(ABC News) — A warning about a rare virus that’s now turned deadly. The mosquito born virus known as Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE), is now threatening at least six states. People can go from perfectly normal to paralyzed or dead within 12 to 24 hours.

The first death in Massachusetts, 50-year-old Lori Sylvia passing away Sunday, with four cases detected there, officials are now spraying for mosquitoes where 30 communities are at critical risk.

Three more cases have also been reported, including 14 year old Savannah Dehart that after becoming infected with the virus is now on a ventilator. Her brain is trying to heal itself. She can’t do anything until that happens.

Health officials are monitoring Connecticut, Delaware and Florida where the virus has been found in mosquitoes and animals. Nearly 30% of people with encephalitis will die, while many others are left with permanent neurological damage.

The vast majority of cases produce no symptoms, some only mild flu-like sick Toms. There is no vaccine or cure. The CDC recommends avoiding standing water, covering up with clothing and using insect repellent.