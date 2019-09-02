1 Dead in Shooting at Club Phoenix on Farrow Road, Suspect At Large
Columbia SC (WOLO)- Investigators with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are searching for a suspect accused of shooting and killing a victim at Club Phoenix.
Authorities say the incident happened on the 10000 block of Farrow Road around 2:09 am Monday morning.
Deputies say they recovered two handguns while tracking the suspect.
Richland County Deputies say the victim died in the hospital from a gun shot wound to the lower left chest area.
If you have any information regarding this incident you can do so anonymously at Crime stoppers at 1-888-Crime-Sc
We’ll have more details as information becomes available.