Hurricane Dorian: The latest forecast for Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas

Dangerous Hurricane Dorian is barreling toward the Southeast U.S., where residents from Florida to the Carolinas are bracing for possible impact.

Here’s what people can expect, according to the latest forecast.

Florida

Dorian is forecast to move dangerously close to Florida’s east coast Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon, likely as a Category 3 hurricane.

Hurricane conditions are expected in that time frame from Jupiter to Ponte Vedra Beach.

Flooding, winds and storm surge will be the biggest threats to Florida’s east coast over the next few days. Isolated tornadoes are also possible through Tuesday.

“Hurricane Dorian is the strongest storm to ever threaten the state of Florida on the east coast,” said Jared Moskowitz, director of Florida’s Division of Emergency Management. “No matter what path this storm takes, our state will be impacted.”

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered in parts of Martin, Palm Beach, St, Lucie, Brevard, St. Johns, Volusia, Duval, Indian River and Nassau Counties.

“People need to remain vigilant. If you’re ordered to evacuate, you need to do that,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday. “Get out now while you have time.”

Hurricane #Dorian continues to hammer Grand Bahama Island this evening. As of 9 pm Dorian remains stationary 25 mi NE of Freeport. Max winds are 140 mph & most of the Island remains within the eyewall. Radar loop is from the Melbourne FL & runs 35 hours from 10 am Sun to 9 pm Mon pic.twitter.com/TP9tZWTZlh — NWS Eastern Region (@NWSEastern) September 3, 2019

Georgia

Storm surge is a major threat to the Georgia coastline as Dorian moves north — it could reach 4 to 7 feet by Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Those in the Savannah area are urged to prepare for heavy rains, flooding and strong winds.

Gov. Brian Kemp has ordered evacuations for residents east of Interstate 95 in Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Glynn, Liberty and McIntosh Counties.

South Carolina & North Carolina

Dorian is forecast to curve northeast and come very close to the Carolinas — the closest possible point for landfall.

At that time Dorian is expected to be a Category 2, bringing dangerous storm surge with it.

A storm surge watch and hurricane watch have been extended into Charleston.

South Carolina’s governor issued an evacuation order for the state’s coastal residents. A mandatory evacuation order was issued Monday for North Carolina’s Outer Banks as well.