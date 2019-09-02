Police remind drivers of bus safety after girl is hit running to catch school bus

(ABC NEWS) — Labor Day cekebrations are about to wrap up and authorities are sending out a reminder about school bus zones.

This video was released after it captured a young girl being struck by a car police say tried to avoid the school bus stop sign.

The black and white surveillance video captures the girl running to catch the bus before she is hit by the car with so kuch force she is thrown onto the windshield before hitting the ground out of view.