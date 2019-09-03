Hurricane Dorian cancelations, delays
Below is a list of places that will be closed or delayed due to the arrival of Hurrican Dorian:
- Beaufort County Schools – Closed Tuesday until further notice.
- Berkeley County Schools – Closed Tuesday until further notice. Essential personnel report at 11a
- Charleston County – closed Tuesday until furth notice.
- Charleston School of Law will be closed the rest of the week.
- The Citadel
- Morris College: Classes will be cancelled Tuesday September 3rd, and Wednesday September 4th.
- South Carolina State University: Classes will be cancelled Tuesday September 3rd, and Wednesday September 4th.