Hurricane Dorian cancelations, delays

Rochelle Dean,

Below is a list of places that will be closed or delayed due to the arrival of Hurrican Dorian:

  • Beaufort County Schools – Closed Tuesday until further notice.
  • Berkeley County Schools – Closed Tuesday until further notice. Essential personnel report at 11a
  • Charleston County – closed Tuesday until furth notice.
  • Charleston School of Law will be closed the rest of the week.
  • The Citadel
  • Morris College: Classes will be cancelled Tuesday September 3rd, and Wednesday September 4th.
  • South Carolina State University: Classes will be cancelled Tuesday September 3rd, and Wednesday September 4th.
Categories: Local News

