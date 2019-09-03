Hurricane Dorian cancelations, delays

Below is a list of places that will be closed or delayed due to the arrival of Hurrican Dorian:

Beaufort County Schools – Closed Tuesday until further notice.

– Closed Tuesday until further notice. Berkeley County Schools – Closed Tuesday until further notice. Essential personnel report at 11a

– Closed Tuesday until further notice. Essential personnel report at 11a Charleston County – closed Tuesday until furth notice.

– closed Tuesday until furth notice. Charleston School of Law will be closed the rest of the week.

will be closed the rest of the week. The Citadel

Morris College: Classes will be cancelled Tuesday September 3rd, and Wednesday September 4th.

Classes will be cancelled Tuesday September 3rd, and Wednesday September 4th. South Carolina State University: Classes will be cancelled Tuesday September 3rd, and Wednesday September 4th.