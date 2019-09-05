John Hopkins University to conduct psychedelic study on brain, addiction

(ABC NEWS) —- Johns Hopkins University is launching a new center for psychedelic research that will use psychedelic drugs to study the mind and therapies for diseases like addiction.

Dr. Roland Griffiths, a professor in the department of psychiatry at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine who will spearhead the new research center, told ABC News that the establishment of the new center is “an opportunity to bring this research we’ve been conducting with psychedelics for more than 20 years to the next level.”

Much of Griffiths’ early work with psychedelics at Johns Hopkins has focused on psilocybin, the chemical found in so-called magic mushrooms.

“We’re exploring a variety of health effects of psilocybin in healthy volunteers to investigate the underlying neurology,” Griffiths said.

The center received $17 million in funding by a group of private donors, which Griffiths said has the potential “to move psychedelic research forward and the potential for a quantum leap that pulls potential for so much promise in understanding the mind, brain and behavior.”