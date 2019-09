COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police say one man is dead after an early morning fatal shooting on Patterson Road.

Authorities say the incident happened before 5 a.m. Friday on the 7300 block of Patterson Road.

According to investigators, the male victim was injured in the upper body and died from his injuries.

Police are investigating this incident.

If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.