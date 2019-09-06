Hurricane Dorian now: Storm makes landfall along North Carolina coast

(ABC News) Dorian hits NC coast

(Julia Wall/The News & Observer via AP) Mobile homes are upended and debris is strewn about at the Holiday Trav-l Park, Sept. 5, 2019, in Emerald Isle, N.C, after a possible tornado generated by Hurricane Dorian struck the area.

(Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP) People search for salvageable items as they make their way through an area destroyed by Hurricane Dorian at Marsh Harbour in Great Abaco Island, Bahamas on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019.

(Sean Rayford/Getty Images) Bill Olesner walks down South Battery Street while cleaning debris from storm drains on Sept. 5, 2019 in Charleston, S.C. as Hurricane Dorian brings wind and rain to the area.

(Jason Lee/The Sun News via AP) A tornado touched down in the The Farm at Brunswick County in Carolina Shores, N.C. on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, damaging homes ahead of Hurricane Dorian's arrival.









CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. (ABC News) – Hurricane Dorian made landfall along Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, Friday morning as the state’s low-lying islands and waterfront communities brace for flash flooding and dangerous storm surge.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper warned residents who didn’t heed earlier evacuation warnings to stay indoors and “hunker down” until the storm passes.

“Hurricane Dorian is ready to unleash its fury on our state,” Cooper said Thursday.

Nearly 340,000 homes and businesses were without power across the Carolinas early Friday as a result of the storm, now a Category 1 hurricane.

Here's what we're working with across the area. While we have crews working around the clock, we plan for almost all of our customers to be on by 10 p.m. Saturday. Please report outages to https://t.co/njirqJY3eJ. pic.twitter.com/zVwocakf0i — Santee Cooper (@santeecooper) September 6, 2019

Welcome to Day 2 of #HurricaneDorian where @CityofNewBern is getting pummeled. No, it’s not #HurricaneFlorence, but persistent downpours are pushing that storm surge further across Front Street. Nearly 250 people in 4 @cravencountyem shelters. @ABC @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/gV4YMiEWGI — Jonah Kaplan (@KaplanABC11) September 6, 2019

One storm-related death struck North Carolina before Dorian’s arrival. An 85-year-old man died after falling off a ladder while preparing his Columbus County home for the storm, Cooper said Wednesday.

Dorian is expected to dump up to 8 inches of rain in northeast North Carolina through Saturday, with as much as 15 inches of total rainfall accumulating in isolated locations. The combination of downpours and storm surge as high as 7 feet could cause life-threatening flash floods.

Ocracoke Island now. Rapidly rising water due to storm surge off the Pamlico Sound. Seek higher ground immediately, Ocracoke Island, Hatteras Village, etc.

Pic credit: Amy Howard. pic.twitter.com/fZNvN21SWk — NWS Newport/Morehead (@NWSMoreheadCity) September 6, 2019

Dorian is forecast to further move east out into the ocean Friday night, although Southeast Virginia could still get up to 8 inches of rain through Saturday as the storm moves north.

South Carolina has already seen more than 10 inches of rain since the storm barreled up the coast on Thursday.

WHEN ROADS LOOK LIKE RIVERS, STAY INSIDE! ???? Here’s a look at Waccamaw Drive in #GardenCity. While #Dorian is headed out the door, the storm is far from over. Tropical storm force winds and rain will continue. For our sake and yours, stay off the roads and out of the ocean. pic.twitter.com/KpYlnoKUQq — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) September 5, 2019

Some streets in the historic port city Charleston were underwater as Dorian’s strong winds knocked down power lines and trees.

At least 20 tornadoes were reported in the Carolinas on Thursday. One tornado ripped through Emerald Isle, North Carolina, upending mobile homes and strewing debris across the roads.

Another tornado was reported in Little River, South Carolina, where one resident told ABC Florence affiliate WPDE that they heard what sounded “like a large airplane or a large train coming through.”

Before approaching the United States, Dorian slammed into the Bahamas on Sunday afternoon as a Category 5 hurricane, making the strongest Atlantic hurricane landfall on record.

The storm hovered over the archipelago’s northern islands for nearly two days, flattening homes, submerging roads and flooding an international airport.

Bahamian Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said Dorian left “generational devastation” across the Abaco Islands and Grand Bahama, which are both in the archipelago’s northern region, east of southern Florida.

At least 30 people have died in the Bahamas due to Dorian, but the country’s health minister told a local radio station Thursday that the final death count will be “staggering.”