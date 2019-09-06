Utah mother accused of trying to smuggle baby into US from Philippines

(ABC News)- a Utah woman is accused of trying to smuggle a six day old baby to the United States from the Philippines.

The woman reportedly tried to buy the baby online from the child’s mother, and is now facing human trafficking charges.

Officials say the woman attempted to carry the baby through security but was stopped at the gate.

Police at Manila’s International airport say Jennifer Talbot was asked about the over sized sling as she boarded the plane and was unable to present documents for the baby.

officials say it is not clear if she exchanged money for the child.

Talbot has asked the United States Embassy for help, because if she is convicted she faces a life sentence in the Philippines.

The Child’s biological parents also face charges.