Nicki Minaj says her retirement tweet was ‘abrupt and insensitive’

By ANDREA DRESDALE viaGMA

Looks like the queen isn’t quite ready to abdicate her throne.

After Nicki Minaj sent fans into a panic Thursday by tweeting that she’d be retiring from music to start a family, she’s now backpedaling, admitting that she didn’t think about how her tweet would affect them.

After one distraught fan tweeted, “can u please just address this retirement thing. You never left us so hurt your entire career. We’re just hurting Nicki 🙁 it’s US it’s the barbz plz…”, the rapper responded with an apology.

“I’m still right here. Still madly in love with you guys & you know that,” she wrote. “In hindsight, this should’ve been a Queen Radio discussion & it will be. I promise u guys will be happy. No guests, just us talking about everything. The tweet was abrupt & insensitive, I apologize babe.”

Many fans refused to believe Minaj’s comments about retirement, considering that she’d told both Jimmy Fallon and Joe Budden that she was working on a new album. In addition, TMZ reports that Minaj just made plans to record with a few different artists and has studio time booked until next month.

So why the tweet? According to TMZ, Minaj just needed a break. She’s reportedly tired of trolls harassing her about not writing her own songs and about her legacy in general, as well as criticizing her over her relationship with her fiance Kenneth Petty.

Despite her comment about wanting to quit in order to “have my family,” TMZ reports Minaj is not expecting.

ABC has reached out to Minaj’s team for comment.