Trump fires National Security Adviser John Bolton

In this file photo, National Security Advisor John Bolton speaks during a graduation ceremony at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Conn., on May 22, 2019. Michelle Mcloughlin/Reuters, FILE

ABC News – President Donald Trump on Tuesday tweeted that he had fired National Security Adviser John Bolton amid reports of conflict among the president foreign policy advisers over Afghanistan and other matters.

“I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House. I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration, and therefore……I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning. I thank John very much for his service. I will be naming a new National Security Advisor next week,” Trump tweeted.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

