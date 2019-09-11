All 10 qualifying candidates to share debate stage for 1st time in Democratic primary

HOUSTON, TX (ABC News) — We’ll some of see the Democratic candidates for president take the stage tomorrow.

The debate stage is being set at Texas Southern University in Houston.

The third democratic debate is happening tomorrow at 8 pm here on ABC Columbia. It will feature a single night of debate between the top 10 highest polling candidates.

It’s hosted by ABC News and Univision.

The first two took place in Miami and Detroit earlier this summer.

The following 10 candidates have qualified to participate in the debate. The debate format will be one minute and 15 seconds for direct responses to questions, and 45 seconds for responses and rebuttals.

Candidates will have the opportunity to deliver opening statements, but there will be no closing statements.

Former Vice President Joe Biden

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker

South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro

California Sen. Kamala Harris

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang