Boy, 3, returns to school group hug after surviving Hurricane Dorian

(ABC News) — A 3-year-old boy was welcomed back with a warm embrace by his classmates in Florida after riding out deadly Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas.

Makai Simmons had his first day back at school Monday at the Learning City Academy in Pembroke Pines after missing a week of school while he and his mom, Tekara Capron, were stuck in the Bahamas.

“As soon as he walked in, everyone just jumped up,” Capron said of her son’s first day back. “It was really emotional.”

Capron, 22, and Makai had planned on traveling over Labor Day weekend to visit family in the Bahamas, where Capron was born and lived until she was 19. When they left, they thought they were dodging a bullet because Dorian was on track to hit Florida. “Everyone [in South Florida] was going crazy preparing for the storm,” Capron, 22, told “Good Morning America “We had to rush to the airport and there were huge lines at gas stations.” By the time they were in the Bahamas, Dorian had become a Category 5 storm and was on track to devastate the island. Capron stayed put in the Bahamas with her son because leaving was too difficult logistically and, even more so, because she wanted to stay with her mom, sister, grandparents and extended family through the hurricane.

Hurricane Dorian slammed into the Bahamas on Sept. 1, making landfall as a Category 5, with 183 mph buzzsaw-like winds cutting a wide swath of destruction and killing at least 50 people.