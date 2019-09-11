Publix joins list of businesses that doesn’t want its customers to open carry inside its stores

(CNN) – Another popular supermarket has announced it is joining the list of stores asking its customers not to openly carry their guns while in stores.

Publix made the request to its customers Wednesday, adding that they only want law enforcement to carry weapons inside.

Last week, Walmart, Kroger, Walgreens, CVS and Wegman’s made similar announcements.

Publix has more than 1,200 stores in seven states in the southeast.