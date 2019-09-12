ABC hosts third Democratic debate tonight

(ABC News) —The top ten Democratic Presidential candidates are gearing up for the ABC News debate tomorrow night in Houston, Texas.

Voters will be able to compare the top Democrats side by side for the first time.

A new poll shows President Trump trailing several of those top contenders.

When asked if the he plans to tune in and watch the debate Thursday, the President said, “There’s a chance.”

Here’s ABC’s Ines de la Cuetara with a preview of what you can expect tonight. The candidates will go head to head for the debate that will air right here on ABC Columbia starting at 8pm.