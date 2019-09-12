Comedian, Actor Kevin Hart out of hospital 10 days after crash, recovering “major back injuries” with celebrity support

(ABC News) —-Some of the biggest names in Hollywood have sent their best to actor Kevin Hart.

After news broke that Hart suffered “major back injuries” in a car accident on Sunday, everyone from Dwayne Johnson to Bryan Cranston wished him well on social media.

Some of them posting these messages:

ABC News confirmed with California Highway Patrol Sunday that the comedian was hurt after his Plymouth Barracuda veered off the Mulholland Highway and landed in a ditch.

“Stop messing with my emotions brother @kevinhart4real,” Johnson wrote on Instagram. “We have a lot more laughing to do together. Love you man. Stay strong.”